The London Eye will be transformed into a giant menorah in celebration of Hanukkah for the second year in a row.

The 400-foot tall Ferris wheel will light up the sky on December 22, the fifth night of Hanukkah, according to the UK Jewish News which is sponsoring the event along with the Jewish Leadership Council (JLC).

The 32-pod revolving observation wheel on the south bank of the River Thames was previously turned into a menorah last year.

The 443-foot tall attraction was the world’s tallest Ferris wheel from 1999 until 2006, when the taller Star of Nanchang in Nanchang, China opened. The popular tourist attraction sees approximately three million visitors per year.

The cantilevered observation wheel still holds the record as the tallest Ferris wheel in Europe.

The co-CEO of the JLC Michelle Janes told the Jewish News that the giant menorah is an “important statement of our multicultural city that our Hanukkiah stands alongside the iconic Christmas tree at this time of the year.”