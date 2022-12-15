Dr. Yanon Boda, deputy director of Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem, provided an update on the condition of Rabbi Chaim Druckman, who has been hospitalized at Hadassah Medical Center since Wednesday morning with the coronavirus.

"Fortunately, in relation to the situation which existed upon his arrival yesterday - today, there has been some improvement in the rabbi's condition, but he is still considered to be in serious condition. The Hadassah teams are providing the best medical care to Rabbi Druckman, are in continuous contact with his family members and accompany them all the time," said Dr. Boda.

Earlier, Rabbi Druckman's family published a statement Thursday afternoon thanking the Israeli public for their prayers for the rabbi's recovery from the coronavirus

"Last night we were called to the hospital. We stood around the rabbi's bed, we prayed, we sang and we saw in front of our eyes how various vital signs stabilized as the rabbi bravely faced an extremely difficult situation. After a day of being almost unconscious the rabbi even opened his eyes for a certain amount of time and responded to our questions by moving his head and his hands, something that repeated itself even when the doctor came in early in the morning," the family said.

"Despite the difficult situation, we believe and expect salvation. The stabilization of the medical condition and the slight improvement from yesterday when it already seemed that there was no chance, the prayers and support from the entire people of Israel, the dedication and professionalism of the staff at the hospital - give us strength, and we are sure that they will give the rabbi strength as well," they added.

On Thursday evening, at 8:30 PM, the Bnei Akiva movement will hold a central prayer meeting at half-past-eight at the Western Wall Plaza, for the recovery of the movement's head. On Wednesday night, prayers were recited at the Ohr Etzion yeshiva as well as in many other parts of the country.