The IDF presented today (Thursday) data which is says refutes the claims that most of the combat soldiers come from the periphery while the recruits from the center of the country are mostly assigned to non-combat positions such as technological positions.

According to the IDF data, about 60% of Israelis from higher socio-economic levels enlist in combat positions when they become old enough for military service.

"A socioeconomic analysis of those serving in the IDF finds that as socioeconomic status goes up, so too does the percentage serving in combat roles,” the IDF stated.

The IDF spokesperson stated that the technological positions, which make up only 4% of those serving in the IDF, require certain skills and abilities, therefore recruitment to them will continue to be based on the capabilities of the recruits without bias or discrimination.

According to the statistics, 40% of soldiers in commando units come from the top 20% in terms of socioeconomic status, while three percent of commando soldiers come from the bottom 30%