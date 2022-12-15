According to Rabbanit Bruria Binnenfeld, the daughter of Rabbi Chaim Druckman, her father's condition has taken a miraculous turn for the better.

"Thank G-d we had a great miracle," she told Radio Kol Chai. "Yesterday they summoned us to say goodbye to our father, but due to all the prayers being said for him, he regained consciousness and is now responding to us and to the doctors. We hope so much that the miracle will continue. We have a lot of hope. We ask the public to continue to pray for the full recovery of Rabbi Chaim Meir ben Milka," she requested.

Rabbi Druckman is 90 years old and the most senior rabbi in the Religious Zionist movement. He remains hospitalized in serious condition in the intensive care unit at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital after contracting COVID-19 for the second time.

On Thursday evening, the Bnei Akiva movement will hold a central prayer meeting at half-past-eight at the Western Wall Plaza, for the recovery of the movement's head. On Wednesday night, prayers were recited at the Ohr Etzion yeshiva as well as in many other parts of the country.

Religious Zionism party head MK Bezalel Smotrich visited Rabbi Druckman in hospital yesterday and stressed how much the Jewish People are indebted to the rabbi.

Rabbi Druckman contracted COVID for the first time in February and made a full recovery. He has, however, been hospitalized several times over the past year for other medical issues.

Last week he felt unwell and in a test conducted on Friday, he was found to have contracted COVID for a second time. He remained at home until Wednesday when he was admitted to hospital due to a sharp deterioration in his condition.