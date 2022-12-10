Morocco continued its improbable streak with another stunning upset at the World Cup in Qatar Saturday, this time with a 1-0 victory against the star-studded Portuguese team.

Morocco, which became the first Arab team as well as the first African team to ever ever the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup, beat Portugal and its big star Cristiano Ronaldo this evening with only one goal scored in the entire game.

Even the entry of Ronaldo into the game, his last World Cup game, in the 51st minute was not enough to propel Portugal to victory.

Ronaldo was in tears as the game to a close, the dream of winning a world cup over.

In the semifinals, Morocco will meet the winner of the match between England and FrancE.