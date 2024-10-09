Not only Israel. Since the Nazi-Hamas terrorists in Gaza massacred, murdered, raped, wounded and kidnapped civilian residents of the State of Israel on October 7th, the Israeli national team has been playing in European leagues outside the country and holding home games in a variety of fields and stadiums throughout Europe, due to the security situation in Israel.

Now, it is Iran's turn to pay the price for its aggression and for sending terrorists from the 'Shiite axis' to attack Israel.

A week after the Iranian ballistic missile attack against Israel, that caused very little damage, Iran began to suffer retaliation.

On Wednesday Iran was notified that it will not be able to host its home games locally, due to the fear of a possible Israeli military response in the coming days, and the prevailing security situation in the Arab country.

The first game to take place in a neutral stadium outside of Iran is the World Cup qualifier match that will be held in six days between Iran and Qatar.

Qatar, which itself supports the terrorist organizations with money and aid, and acts as a mediator between Israel and the terrorist organization Hamas, in an attempt to reach an agreement and return the 101 Israeli hostages to their homes, refused to exchange home grounds with the Iranians, in what is becoming another humiliating move for the Iranians, who are slowly losing legitimacy, even in the eyes of their partners.

The match between the two will take place in the stadium in Dubai, while the one anxiouisly waiting for the match to be moved from Iran is none other than Cristiano Ronaldo, who is joining his Saudi Al-Nasser team for the soccer match in the Asian Cup, the Champions League 2, against Iranian Esteghlal a week later, on October 22.

This is probably just the first of many games that will be relocated from Iran and will force the Ayatollah’s regime to pay a heavy psychological and moral price for the blood on their hands.