Saudi Arabia is working towards normalizing its relations with Israel, i24NEWS reported Tuesday, though full ties will take time.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir met with American Jewish leaders several weeks ago, telling them that formal ties between his country and the Jewish state are inevitable, but will also take time.

"The direction of Saudi-Israeli relations is normalization, but it will take more time and we must not put the cart before the horse," Al-Jubeir was quoted as saying in an official document obtained by i24NEWS.

"Israel and other Gulf states have been gradually normalizing for years. The process must be allowed to mature.”

One American Jewish Committee official who met with Al-Jubeir said the Saudi foreign minister said the establishment of formal relations with Israel are “only a question of timing.”

The report also noted that last month Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman presented a list of conditions to the White House for Saudi Arabia to move forward with normalization. The Palestinian Authority and the Israel-Palestinian conflict were not mentioned.

The Saudi leader’s primary demands communicated to the Biden administration were his call for a formal affirmation of the US alliance with Saudi Arabia, a deal enabling the Saudis to use their uranium reserves to develop a civilian nuclear program, and an American commitment to arm Saudi Arabia comparable to the US commitment to fellow NATO states.