Rabbi Yehuda Cohen, the Rosh Yeshiva of the Yakirei Yerushalyim Yeshiva, has been hospitalized and is expected to undergo surgery today after he fell during Shabbat.

Rabbi Cohen was brought to Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center on Saturday night after Shabbat. Following a series of tests, it was determined that he required surgery.

Rabbi Cohen fell in the yeshiva on Shabbat morning, but instructed his students not to call an ambulance for him as he did not believe his situation was life-threatening. He waited until after Shabbat ended to go to the hospital.