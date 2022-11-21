B’nai Brith Canada called on the city of Ottawa to rename the section of a road in front of the former Iranian embassy after Mahsa Amini, the 22-year old woman who died while in the custody of the country’s morality police in September.

The portion of Metcalfe Street in question is adjacent to the property which is still owned by the Islamic Republic.

B’nai Brith said that it supports Canadian Iranian-diaspora groups that have organized protests across the country, including in Toronto and Vancouver, to condemn the regime’s human rights abuses.

“Ottawa residents recently elected a new mayor and council,” said Marvin Rotrand, national director of B’nai Brith Canada’s League for Human Rights. “Renaming the section of Metcalfe would show the new mayor’s versatility in tackling large issues with local solutions. We encourage him to take this step.”

B’nai Brith noted that the Iranian government “has perpetrated many crimes against its own civilians and foreigners, including the downing of Flight PS 752 that resulted in the deaths of dozens of Canadian citizens. The regime also supports and arms terrorist entities such as Hezbollah that frequently targets innocent civilians.”

Rotrand addressed a letter to Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe on Friday urging the city to rename the road. B’nai Brith also launched a petition to demonstrate public support for the proposal.

“We must never forget the name of Mahsa Amini,” B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn said. “She has become a global symbol for the aspirations of free-minded individuals in the face of tyranny. The time is now for the City of Ottawa to show its solidarity with the Iranian people by signalling to the oppressive Iranian regime that our nation’s capital will not turn a blind eye to their human rights abuses.”