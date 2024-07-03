A Jewish cemetery in Montreal was vandalized over the weekend, with the vandals arranging stones over the graves into the shape of a swastika.

Jeremy Levi, mayor of the Montreal suburb of Hampstead, shared photos of the vandalism at the Kehal Israel cemetery on his X account.

“It is absolutely abhorrent and revolting to defile the dead with swastikas. This desecration at the Kehal Israel cemetery in Montreal is beyond contempt,” he wrote.

B’nai B’rith Canada condemned the vandalism and called on Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante to take action.

“This past weekend, another abhorrent act of antisemitism occurred at the Kehal Israel cemetery in Montreal. A grave was desecrated when commemorative stones were arranged into the shape of a swastika. Sadly, this is not an isolated incident, but part of a disturbing pattern of unchecked and unmitigated antisemitism plaguing the city,” B’nai Brith Canada wrote.

“Such acts of hatred cannot be tolerated. The Jewish community in Montreal deserves safety and respect, yet we are repeatedly confronted with blatant acts of antisemitism that undermine Canadian values. Not enough is being done!” the organization added.

“Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante must do more than offer words of condemnation. We demand immediate and concrete action to combat antisemitism in the City of Montreal.”

“The time for passive responses is over. We cannot allow these forces of hate to continue to tear apart the fabric of Canadian society. Mayor Plante must finally implement effective measures to ensure the safety and dignity of the Jewish community in Montreal,” concluded B’nai Brith Canada.

Montreal has seen an uptick in antisemitic incidents in the months following Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel.

In late November, a firebomb was thrown against the door of a Jewish community center in Montreal.

At the beginning of that month, Congregation Beth Tikvah in Dollard-Des Ormeaux was hit by firebombs .

Several days later, two Jewish schools in the city were hit with gunshots . Another Jewish school was riddled with bullets three days after that.

In late May, Montreal police launched an investigation after a Jewish school in the city was hit by gunfire. Police said there were no injuries.