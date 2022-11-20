In a surprise visit, professional boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. arrived in Israel last week. On Saturday night the boxer uploaded a picture of him walking through the famous Machane Yehuda market in Jerusalem, surrounded by fans.

According to Israel Hayom, Mayweather arrived in Israel on Thursday, landing in the exclusive Fattal Terminal. The boxer flew to Tel Aviv from Dubai where he fought YouTube personality "Deji."

Beginning his career in 1996, Mayweather officially retired from the sport in 2017 with an undefeated record and winning 15 major world championships from super featherweight to light middleweight. Mayweather was ranked number 6 of all-time earning athletes, totaling an inflation-adjusted $1.2 billion in his career.