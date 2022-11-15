A trail in Bethesda, Maryland was vandalized with “stomach churning” antisemitic graffiti for the second time in three months, according to officials.

The Bethesda Trolley Trail in Wildwood Manor, North Bethesda was originally defaced in August. On Monday, county officials released a statement describing a new incident in which more antisemitic graffiti was pray painted on a wall, according to Bethesda Magazine.

“Stomach churning antisemitic graffiti – including ‘No mercy for Jews,’ a swastika, 1488 Hitler reference, & cartoon figures being hung – were discovered in Bethesda, Maryland,” the StopAntisemitism advocacy organization tweeted.

“It is truly frightening to see the antisemitism that has been set ablaze in the US,” they added.

County Council Member Andrew Friedson condemned the graffiti.

“Unfortunately, these are just the latest in an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents across our county and throughout the country,” he said in a social media statement. “We will not accept or tolerate anti-Jewish hatred in our community and will not allow antisemitism in any of its forms to be normalized or desensitized. We must continue to come together to make clear that hate has no place here.”

Friedson said that law enforcement has opened an investigation and the Department of Transportation is cleaning up the graffiti.

The graffiti appeared only two weeks after the Montgomery County Council unanimously supported a measure to combat antisemitism in the county. The resolution also contained support for the IHRA working definition of antisemitism.