Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria including the towns of Deir Abu Da'if, Al-Ram and the city of Bethlehem.

IDF soldiers apprehended three wanted suspects in the town of Anata and an additional wanted suspect in the town of Beitunia.

During the activity in the town of Beitunia, the soldiers identified a suspicious vehicle approaching them. The soldiers signaled the driver of the vehicle to stop, but he accelerated toward them.

"In response," an IDF spokesperson said, "the soldiers shot at the vehicle. Hits were identified. The incident is under review."

According a report by the Palestinian Authority's WAFA media outlet, a young woman who was in the car was killed, while the driver, a young man, was wounded.

In parallel, the forces operated in the town of Halhul and apprehended three wanted individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.

The soldiers also operated in the town of Ni'lin and apprehended an additional wanted suspect.

Furthermore, a wanted suspect was apprehended in the town of Hash Al-Karem.

No IDF injuries were reported.

The suspects were transferred to security forces for further questioning.