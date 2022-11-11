Every weekly Torah portion is related in some way to the Land of Israel. There are a plethora of midrashic treasures related to the Holy Land. Learn to love Eretz Yisrael through Jewish sources by listening here:

Parashat Vayera

Presented By: Rav Mordechai Gershon, written by: Nachshon Vered

Question

Does the site of the mizbeach (altar) have significance for Am Yisrael alone or is it also relevant to the entire world?



Answer

While the Beit Hamikdash is unique to Am Yisrael as a result of the akeida (the binding of Isaac at that site) the mizbeach (altar) has universal significance since it has its own inherent sanctity from the beginning of time.

To watch the Torah Lesson, Click Here

Presented By: Avrum Leeder, written by: Yaakov Karmon

The Land of Israel is described as a “Land flowing with ‘chalav’ (milk) and honey”



Question

What is the meaning of 'chalav' ?

Is 'chalav' a collecgtive word in praise of the produce of the land or of the animals of the land?



Answer

Commentaries on the Midrash and Tanach explain the praise is on the produce (grapes). The east side of the Jordan is praised for producingf animal "milk" while the west side is praised for wine (grapes).

To watch the Midrash Lesson, Click Here

