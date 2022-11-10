Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir released the speech he intends to deliver at an event marking the 32nd anniversary of the assassination of Rabbi Meri Kahane tonight (Thursday).

In his speech, Ben-Gvir praises Rabbi Kahane while at the same time distancing himself from the Kach leader.

“It is no secret that today I am not Rabbi Kahane and I do not support the deportation of all Arabs, and I will not enact laws for separate beaches, although it is certain that we will act and do everything to expel terrorists from the country for the sake of the Jewish character of Israel, for the settlements and its Jewish identity,” he says, noting that there are things Rabbi Kahane did and said "that today I do not agree with."

He adds: “But it seems to me that the highlight of Rabbi Kahane was love. Love for Israel without compromise, without any other consideration.”

Ben-Gvir cites the decision of the Biblical Patriarch Abraham to g to war with the four kings who had captured his nephew Lot as the example of how he wishes to act.

"This is my role and the job I have taken upon myself since the age of 14: to act with the love of Israel for every Jew who is in trouble.

"If Jewish girls are beaten in the Negev - it should be stopped.

"If in Judea and Samaria stones and Molotov cocktails are thrown at our soldiers and policemen, they should be allowed to respond.

"If a family is afraid to go to the Western Wall because it is dangerous, this should end.

"The love of Israel includes our duty to take care of being a free people in our country, without fear and with confidence and immense love," he concludes.