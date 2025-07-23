A theft took place yesterday at the iconic 770 synagogue in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, when a man disguised as a Hasidic Jew stole religious items valued at $7,000, including tefillin and a tallit.

Thanks to swift action by community security and technology, the items were returned within hours. Surveillance cameras inside the synagogue captured footage of the suspect breaking into lockers. The footage was immediately shared with volunteers from the Shomrim neighborhood watch group.

The suspect, described as an African American man not believed to be Jewish, arrived dressed in traditional Hasidic clothing, including a hat and tzitzit. His disguise allowed him to blend in briefly before carrying out the theft.

An Apple AirTag hidden inside one of the tefillin sets played a crucial role in tracking the stolen property. Shomrim volunteers followed the AirTag signal across to Manhattan, eventually recovering the items and returning them safely to their rightful owners.

This incident marks the second time in a week that the same individual is suspected of theft in the area around 770 Eastern Parkway. Just days earlier, he was reportedly involved in the theft of an electric scooter nearby.

Community leaders are urging residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity, particularly individuals attempting to impersonate members of the community.