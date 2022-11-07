Israeli President Isaac Herzog met Monday afternoon with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, at the United Nations "COP27" climate change summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Also participating in their meeting was UAE Foreign Minister HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

President Herzog and President bin Zayed discussed Israeli-Emirati cooperation on climate issues and regional developments in the Middle East.

Herzog left Israel Monday morning for the conference.

“I am departing now to Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, an important country, for COP27, a historic event in humanity’s extremely important battle to save planet Earth’s climate," Herzog said ahead of his departure.

“The Middle East faces mighty challenges. In my speech, I will present the Israeli vision that I call the ‘Renewable Middle East,’ in which Israel and regional states will cooperate to provide major solutions for the climate crisis. I shall meet prominent leaders including the King of Jordan, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and more. I shall also present the Israeli vision at the plenary."

“The climate is at the top of the State of Israel’s priorities. It is connected to the future of our children and future generations. We must do everything to do our part to save humankind.”