Israeli President Isaac Herzog departed Monday morning for Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where he will head the Israeli delegation to the 2022 U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP27).

The president will hold diplomatic meetings with COP27 participants and will inaugurate the first-ever Israeli pavilion at a COP summit.

“I am departing now to Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt, an important country, for COP27, a historic event in humanity’s extremely important battle to save planet Earth’s climate," Herzog said ahead of his departure.

“The Middle East faces mighty challenges. In my speech, I will present the Israeli vision that I call the ‘Renewable Middle East,’ in which Israel and regional states will cooperate to provide major solutions for the climate crisis. I shall meet prominent leaders including the King of Jordan, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and more. I shall also present the Israeli vision at the plenary."

“The climate is at the top of the State of Israel’s priorities. It is connected to the future of our children and future generations. We must do everything to do our part to save humankind.”

Upon his arrival, President Herzog will be received by the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, after which he will meet the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The President will then hold a meeting with the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Norway, Jonas Gahr Støre.

Later in the day, the President will attend the opening plenary of COP27, after which he will meet with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak, and then with the King of Jordan, Abdullah II. President Herzog will also meet with President Gustavo Petro of the Republic of Colombia and with the Vice Chair and President of Microsoft, Brad Smith.

Afterwards, President Herzog will inaugurate the Israeli pavilion, the first at a COP summit, together with members of the Israeli delegation and government ministers accompanying the delegation: Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg; Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton; Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen; and Regional Cooperation Minister Issawi Frej.

Later in the day, the President will address the COP27 central plenary attended by world leaders.

Later on, the President will attend a reception hosted by President Sisi of Egypt and United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres for COP27 attendees.