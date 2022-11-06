Religious Zionism party chairman MK Bezalel Smotrich and Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben-Gvir announced Sunday morning that they had agreed to present a joint bloc in their negotiations with Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu in the negotiations to form the next government.

In their announcement, the two said that the move is necessary "in order to restore governance and personal security, carry out the necessary reforms in the judicial system, strengthen Jewish identity and to secure positions that will allow us the influence to implement the demands of our parties."

They added that "the parties will not enter a coalition without the other. More than half a million voters chose us to bring change and we are committed to them."

Netanyahu is expected to hold his first post-election meeting with the leaders of the right-wing bloc, including Religious Zionism, Shas, and United Torah Judaism, today.