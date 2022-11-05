MK Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to become Israel's next prime minister, has invited the heads of the nationalist parties to personal meetings on Sunday, for the purpose of beginning coalition negotiations.

Netanyahu has not yet been officially tapped to form the next government, but it is expected that the right-wing camp wishes to form a government quickly and complete negotiations before President Isaac Herzog officially taps Netanyahu - who has the support of a majority of MKs - to form the government.

Since the Religious Zionism, Otzma Yehudit, and Noam parties ran together in a technical bloc but are not officially a single list, Netanyahu is expected to meet with the leader of each party separately.

The meeting with Otzma Yehudit's MK Itamar Ben-Gvir will take place on Monday, since the Ben-Gvir family is currently vacationing in Eilat.

Meanwhile, within the Likud itself, both MKs Yariv Levin and David Amsalem are eyeing the Justice Ministry, with Amsalem saying that if he does not receive it, he will prefer to remain an MK. Levin, for his party, is also eyeing the Foreign Ministry, as is Likud MK Amir Ohana.