Several MKs and former ministers in the Likud party intend to work together during coalition negotiations in order to maximize their power with party chief MK Benjamin Netanyahu, who is expected to become Israel's new prime minister.

According to News 12, MKs Yisrael Katz, David Amsalem, and David Bitan have decided to work together to request the Finance Ministry for Katz and the Justice Ministry for Amsalem.

In a message sent to activists and supporters, Katz congratulated Netanyahu on the election results and thanked the party's thousands of activists.

He added, "I turned to the expected Prime Minister, Netanyahu, with a request to return to the position of Finance Minister, which I filled during the difficult and challenging coronavirus pandemic. I am not afraid of challenges and I am convinced of my ability to work in cooperation with Benjamin Netanyahu for the benefit of the success of Israel's economy."

"Now we must quickly form a stable nationalist government, which will fulfill the commitments that we made and the broad expectations of the voting public."

Meanwhile, the Likud party has appointed MK Yariv Levin as head of its negotiating team. In the coming days, Levin will be in contact with the party heads, who he has already begun to meet in an official fashion.

In an interview with Israel's "Meet the Press," Religious Zionism chief MK Bezalel Smotrich expressed interest in the Defense Ministry and Finance Ministry. Last week, Otzma Yehudit chair MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who ran in a technical bloc with Smotrich, said he wishes to become Public Security Minister.