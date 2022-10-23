MK Dudi Amsalem (Likud) blasted Prime Minister Yair Lapid in an interview with Channel 12 News on Saturday night.

"Lapid is a little dictator who reminds me of the greatest dictators in the world. These elections will decide whether we are a truly democratic country and whether we are a Jewish country. This is the moment of truth," Amsalem said.

"The State of Israel is not really a democratic state - just an illusion of democracy. They shut our mouths, they don't give us committees in the Knesset, they don't let us vote on conceding parts of the homeland," Amsalem added. "We are close to the point where the left will state that we cannot vote at the polling stations either."

Amsalem expressed support for the initiative of the chairman of the Religious Zionism Party, Bezalel Smotrich, to eliminate the offense of fraud and breach of trust from the Israeli criminal code, and stated that he would only enter the government as the Minister of Justice.

"No one knows what breach of trust is. What is happening here in this country is a coup par excellence. The legal issue is almost the most important issue in the country. If we don't change it, our country is going to collapse," he warned.

"There are two things we will do, without them we have no reason to return to power," stressed MK Amsalem. "I'm not saying this as election propaganda now. In the Knesset there are at least ten laws that are going to address the issues of governance and democracy in the State of Israel, one of which is this law. I submitted it already a year ago."

"It has nothing to do with Netanyahu. You know who wanted to pass this law? Kremnitzer in 2007. You know who supported changing this law in 2010? Beilin. Breach of trust, no one knows what it is. You want to send a human being to prison for breach of trust? I know what bribery is, what murder is, what theft is. What is breach of trust?"

The Likud rejected the comments, saying, "Amsalem's positions are not binding and the reforms will not apply retroactively to Netanyahu."