Channel 12 News reported on Saturday night that, at the most recent Cabinet meeting, ministers Bezalel Smotrich, Yariv Levin and David Amsalem opposed the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, while Defense Minister Yoav Gallant pushed for it to be carried out.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu did not express a clear position on the issue, the report said.

The Prime Minister approved the operation while he was in the US due to an operational opportunity that arose during his stay there.

Sources close to ministers Smotrich, Levin and Amsalem rejected the report and stated that it was a false report.

Smotrich added in a post on X on Saturday night, "I heard that there are frustrated people who claim that I oppose the elimination of Nasrallah. Oh well. We will continue to take care of Israel's security. Until victory."