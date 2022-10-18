Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Tuesday that the status of Jerusalem must be decided through peace talks between Israeli and the Palestinians instead of unilateral decisions.

“We will not support an approach that undermines a two-state solution", Wong said, “Australia’s embassy has always been, and remains, in Tel Aviv”.

“I know this has caused conflict and distress in part of the Australian community, and today the government seeks to resolve that,” she added and claimed that the statements of the Morrison government were "a cynical play, unsuccessful, to win the seat of Wentworth and a by-election.”

Israel's Foreign Ministry responded by saying Tuesday morning that the Australian ambassador to Israel will be summoned later today, adding that Israel's formal response to the decision will be released the same day.