Japan and the central Chabad house in Tokyo are seeing the return of many tourists, to accommodate them the head Chabad emissary Rabbi Mendi Sodkovich has built a sukkah that was used by many over the Sukkot holiday.

Of the guest, Israel's ambassador to Japan, Gilad Cohen, also stopped by, accompanied by other diplomats.

Rabbi Sodkovic spoke with the ambassador about the holiday, and the guests heard in length about the sukkah, the four species, and the continued cooperation to enlarge the local Jewish community and the hosting of tourists that are returning to Japan.

In addition, many Jews got to make the blessing on the four species in Chabad's portable sukkah which traveled around the city.

In Kobe, the local Chabad emissary Rabbi Shmulik Vishlitsky and his family didn't rest since they were busy traveling the city and its periphery with a sukkah and the four species.