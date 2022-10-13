A new poll by Prof. Camille Fuchs for Channel 13 News shows Prime Minister Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid party beginning to close the gap with Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party.

According to the survey, the bloc that makes up the right-wing parties would win 59 seats against 57 for the parties that make up the current government. Hadash-Ta'al receives five seats.

Compared to the previous poll about a week and a half ago, the Likud and Benjamin Netanyahu increase their seats to 32, while Yesh Atid increases their seat total to 26. The Religious Zionism party drops by two seats to 12 compared to the previous survey. The National Unity party of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, which remains at 12. The haredi parties, Shas and United Torah Judaism, are unchanged with eight and seven seats respectively.

The Labor party increases by one seat to six, while Meretz fell by one seat to four. Yisrael Beytenu and Ra'am remain steady with five seats each.

The Jewish Home party has fallen even farther below the electoral threshold and is at 1.7%.

On the question of suitability for the premiership, Lapid has narrowed the gap to a single digit difference with Netanyahu. Netanyahu leads with 42 percent against 34 percent for Lapid. Between Netanyahu and Gantz, the gap remains in the double digits - 43 percent for the Likud chairman and 31 percent for the chairman of the National Unity party.