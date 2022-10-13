The leaders of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations on Wednesday welcomed the maritime border agreement reached between Israel and Lebanon.

“We applaud the agreements reached by Israeli and Lebanese leaders to demarcate the Israel-Lebanon maritime border and share access to resources in the eastern Mediterranean. The U.S.-brokered deal significantly advances regional dialogue and once again demonstrates the strength of the U.S.-Israel relationship,” said Dianne Lob, Chair, and William Daroff, CEO, of the Conference of Presidents.

“The easing of tensions between Israel and her neighbors and recent joint efforts towards normalization, which have continued to flourish since the signing of the Abraham Accords, benefit all parties and significantly move the needle towards peace in the Middle East,” they added.

“Lebanon’s recognition of Israel’s shared border not only ends a decades-long dispute, but strengthens regional stability, as well as opens further opportunities for normalization through social, political, and economic development,” concluded the Jewish leaders.

Israel’s security cabinet voted on Wednesday afternoon to back the maritime boundary deal with Lebanon, sending the tentative agreement to the full cabinet for ratification.

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked voted against the agreement, while Alternate Prime Minister Naftali Bennett backed the agreement, even as he downplayed its significance.”

Despite pressure from the opposition to bring the deal to a vote in the full Knesset, the government will only allow the Knesset to review the agreement, but without holding a vote on the matter.

The deal has come under fire, particularly from the opposition, and has been described as "total capitulation to Hezbollah".

Former US ambassador to Israel David Friedman described it as giving "100% to Lebanon and 0% to Israel."

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden tweeted about the agreement.

“I spoke with Prime Minister Yaid Lapid and President Michel Aoun today to congratulate them on a breakthrough agreement to establish a maritime boundary for the first time between Israel and Lebanon,” wrote Biden.

“My Administration was proud to facilitate this deal, an anchor for regional stability and prosperity,” he added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken later welcomed the agreement in a tweet of his own.

“I welcome the historic breakthrough by Lebanon and Israel on establishing a permanent maritime boundary mediated by the US,” he wrote.

“This breakthrough represents a new source of prosperity, stability, and regional coordination that will deliver vital energy resources for the world,” added Blinken.