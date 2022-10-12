US President Joe Biden on Tuesday commented on his Twitter account on the US-brokered maritime border agreement that was reached between Israel and Lebanon.

“I spoke with Prime Minister Yaid Lapid and President Michel Aoun today to congratulate them on a breakthrough agreement to establish a maritime boundary for the first time between Israel and Lebanon,” wrote Biden.

“My Administration was proud to facilitate this deal, an anchor for regional stability and prosperity,” he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Yair Lapid spoke to Biden.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office, President Biden began by congratulating Prime Minister Lapid on the historic agreement with Lebanon on a maritime boundary, after a decade of attempts.

President Biden told Prime Minister Lapid: “You are making history.”

The President thanked the entire Israeli team that took part in the talks, and expressed his appreciation for their trust and confidence.

The leaders discussed the importance of the agreement, which will ensure Israel’s security on its northern border and strengthen the Israeli and Lebanese economies.

Prime Minister Lapid thanked President Biden for his leadership and for America’s mediation of the maritime negotiations between Lebanon and the Israeli negotiating team. The Prime Minister expressed special appreciation for the American mediator, Amos Hochstein, for his intensive and effective work.

Additionally, Prime Minister Lapid thanked the American team, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa at the National Security Council, Brett McGurk.