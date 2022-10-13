Ben Gvir: We are not giving up on southern Tel Aviv

The chairman of the Otzma Yehudit Party, MK Itamar Ben Gvir, arrived on Wednesday evening at the sukkah set up by the residents of southern Tel Aviv, with a left-wing demonstration, led by the Meretz Party, taking place on the other side of the street.

"I am happy to be here. I see the great love and also hear the leftists shouting - and they are allowed to. Residents of the neighborhoods here are shouting, women are afraid to walk on the street, small children do not go to playgrounds because they are afraid of the infiltrators," Ben Gvir said.

He added, "We need to protect the residents of the neighborhoods of southern Tel Aviv and restore their security and Jewish pride. They should not be ashamed to walk around here and to be proud Jews in their own country. They will shout, but we have come to implement. There will not be a situation here where infiltrators will terrorize children, old people and women. It won't happen on our watch."

"Under our watch, we will take care of security and give the police the right instructions to act with zero tolerance towards attempts to harm Jews. We are not giving up southern Tel Aviv, this is our country and this is our home. We are telling you, dear leftists, you will shout and we will make sure that you continue to shout from the opposition. Am Yisrael Chai," concluded Ben Gvir.