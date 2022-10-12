Pfizer executive Janine Small stated that the company did not test its coronavirus vaccine for the crucial factor of stopping the transmission of the coronavirus between people before releasing the vaccine on the global market, saying that the company sought to "move at the speed of science" in getting its vaccine out as quickly as possible during the global epidemic.

Small made the stunning admission during testimony before the European Union Parliament Monday.

Dutch MEP Rob Roos asked her: “Was the Pfizer Covid vaccine tested on stopping the transmission of the virus before it entered the market?"

She responded: “Regarding the question around, um, did we know about stopping the immunization before it entered the market? No.”

"She added: "You know, we had to really move at the speed of science to really understand what is taking place in the market, and from that point of view we had to do everything at risk. I think Dr Bourla, even though he’s not here, would turn around and say to you himself, ‘If not us then who?’”

MEP Roos shared a clip of Small's response on Twitter, calling it "scandalous" and stating that "millions of people worldwide felt forced to get vaccinated because of the myth that ‘you do it for others"