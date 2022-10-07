The London Metropolitan Police have closed an investigation into an antisemitic mob attacking a bus full of Jewish teens celebrating the first night of Hanukkah last year.

According to the Jewish Chronicle, Met Police said in a statement that they dropped the investigation in July after failing to identify any of the perpetrators in video footage of the incident.

“On 29 November 2021, officers responded to calls about antisemitic abuse being directed at passengers on a private bus in Oxford Street by a group on the pavement outside,” they said.

“The bus left the scene of the incident to avoid further confrontation and officers met it nearby. The suspects had also left the area and could not be located."

After requesting the public's help in identifying the suspects captured on video on three separate occasions but not making any progress, the investigation was closed, the statement explained.

“Video footage of the incident was shared on social media and we issued an appeal for anyone who recognized those involved to come forward. Two further appeals were issued which included photographs to help with identification. The only names provided in response to those appeals have been eliminated from our enquiries. The identity of those involved is still unknown,” police said. “A decision was taken in July to close the case.

Met Police added: “Hate crime of any kind is unacceptable. Should new information come to light that provides a realistic line of enquiry, we will of course be willing to carry out further investigation.”

Shocking video footage of the attack on London’s Oxford Street, which went viral, showed an angry mob of young men yelling antisemitic abuse and threats at the open-top bus, while also attempting to smash its windows and spitting at it.

Some of them also took off their shoes and hit the bus with them – a serious insult in Arab culture, as the bottom of the shoe is considered unclean.

Some of the mob also raised their arms in the air in an apparent Nazi salute.

“We are appalled by the horrifying footage of Jewish people targeted on Oxford Street,” Marie van der Zyl, president of the Board of Deputies, said at the time. “We note that besides attempts to spit at them, at least one of the perpetrators appears to be performing a Nazi salute. We hope the police will swiftly identify and arrest those involved in this disgusting incident.”