Police in London are investigating a possible hate crime after a young Jewish woman was violently assaulted and robbed in the city, The Guardian reported.

Footage of the incident circulated online after it was tweeted by the neighborhood watch group Shomrim.

The incident took place at about 4.30 p.m. on Thursday, when the 20-year-old was robbed on Rostrevor Avenue in Stamford Hill, north London, by two women who ran off towards the A10, the Met said.

The victim was reportedly left bruised, but did not need to go to hospital.

Police later confirmed that the victim is Jewish, writing on X, “Video footage of a young Jewish woman being violently assaulted and robbed in Haringey yesterday has been widely shared this evening.”

“We are not sharing the video in full, but we can confirm that an investigation has been launched. Officers take any suggestion of hate crime incredibly seriously and our investigation will include a thorough assessment of the motive for the attack.”

The incident comes amid a spike in acts of antisemitism, in London and around the world, following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7.

The Metropolitan Police recently said antisemitic attacks in London increased by 1,353 percent since the start of the war.

In one incident, pro-Palestinian Arab activists vandalized a kosher restaurant in London.

In another, pro-Palestinian Arab activists targeted Jewish families as they were leaving synagogue on Shabbat in northern London.

Last week, police in London launched an investigation into claims that Jewish children have been prevented from getting on buses in the city.