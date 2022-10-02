Senior officials in the communities of Judea and Samaria have appealed to Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu to cease attacking the Jewish Home party and its leader, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked.

The senior officials called on Netanyahu to "reconsider the campaign against Yossi Brodny and Ayelet Shaked" and to give the Jewish Home more time to examine whether the party can succeed in rising in the polls.

According to the same sources, there are still 31 days to the elections in which the party led by Shaked may become stronger. "If in the end four more mandates come from Brodny and Ayelet, a right-wing government led by Netanyahu will be established here. So the attack on Shaked and Brodny is not particularly wise at this time."

Last night, former Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke at an election conference at a synagogue in Modi'in and called not to vote for Shaked: "Don't work for us, she simply takes votes from the right and transfers them to the left. So vote for Silman and Chiki and Yariv Levin and for me."

Shaked responded to him on Twitter: "Netanyahu, I am the one who built a conservative camp in the Supreme Court, established 14 settlements in the Negev, saved the settlement Mitzpe Kramim, denied citizenship to terrorists and for the first time worked to deport their families, expelled a record number of illegal infiltrators, significantly increased the budgets in Judea and Samaria, I prevented the defendant's law and the list goes on."

"It's called more right than right. Netanyahu, your personal hatred endangers the right-wing bloc. Are 5 elections not enough for you to understand? The Jewish Home is the only chance for a right-wing government," Shaked claimed.