A Washington DC council member, who previously made an antisemitic Facebook post claiming that wealthy Jews control the weather, met with Louis Farrakhan last week at a private event, praising the Nation of Islam leader, FOX News reported.

"Today we commemorated the relationship of the Honorable Marion Barry and the Honorable Louis Farrakhan in Washington DC that transformed the lives of many," Democratic Ward 8 Council member Trayon White Sr. said in a video of the meeting he posted to Instagram.

White’s six-minute video showed him attending the event where Farrakhan, known for decades of vile antisemitic rhetoric, spoke to a group of people at the Congressional Cemetery in Washington DC.

In his speech, Farrakhan praised late Washington DC Mayor Marion Barry and his widow Cora Masters Barry who was among the attendees.

White caused outrage when in March 2018 he suggested on Facebook that rich Jews who control the weather caused an unexpected snowstorm.

In the video, White accused “the Rothschilds” of controlling the climate to make money – an antisemitic conspiracy theory. He later removed the video.

In the video, White said: “Man, it just started snowing out of nowhere this morning, man. Y’all better pay attention to this climate control, man, this climate manipulation. And D.C. keep talking about, ‘We a resilient city.’ And that’s a model based off the Rothschilds controlling the climate to create natural disasters they can pay for to own the cities, man. Be careful.”

A month later, White again came under fire after visiting the DC Holocaust Museum but leaving the tour early to stand outside while his staff completed the program.

At the time, the Jewish Community Relations Council confirmed to FOX that White did indeed leave the museum tour ahead of schedule.

After White left the museum, one of his aides was reportedly overheard asking if the Warsaw Ghetto was similar to “a gated community.”

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)