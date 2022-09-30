You’ve already made your checks, and I’ve made mine, to find out how our friends and relatives in Florida are enduring Hurricane Ian.

Now Georgia and the Carolinas, the winds and floodings sweeping through there as well.

In most cases, there is still no word, since all systems are still down…as of this writing. This includes cell phones.

Against nature, technology has no chance.

Hundreds, we are told, have perished…we hope, we pray, that this is incorrect.

Strange, isn’t it, how things change during an event so catastrophic.

During an earlier hurricane, and after her home was swept away from the deluge, I heard a woman say, “I want my old troubles back.”

How true that is!

For all our troubles, we forget how well-off we had it until comes something like this, a bolt …. literally out of the blue.

We want our old troubles back.

Some might say that either through nature’s wrath, or through G-d’s vengeance, message sent, to take a pause from our daily disputes, but to reflect on what really counts.

Instead, so much is mindless discord and folly.

We sometimes squander away the best years of our lives through petty squabbles, unaware of a grand scheme that is larger and beyond ourselves.

From Solomon: “So remember your Creator in the days of your youth, before the evil days come.”

But for now, if only for now, all is quiet from our differences and our controversies.

Multitudes stranded on rooftops, trapped in basements, await firefighters, police, the Coast Guard and other first responders by boat and by plane, and they ask no questions.

People are grateful for any help that comes. From anyone, anywhere.

Only yesterday there were calls to defund law enforcement, including the military.

We are not hearing that today. At least not today.

The folly of defunding is too apparent…even to fools.

Only yesterday there was tumult over pronouns, and confusion between man and woman.

This, too, is now folly, now in the hour of need. Are there more than two genders…57, perhaps? Tabled for another day. When the danger has passed…and we can resume being ridiculous.

Meantime, only two genders are available to do the work.

Only yesterday all White Men were scoffed as racists, and targeted for alleged “White Privilege” and “systemic racism.”

The folly of that is exhibited when by the thousands they risk their own lives to rescue people of all faiths and colors.

They ask no questions. Nor do the rescued.

That can wait.

We can be sure that in time everything will be back to normal.

Is that a good thing?

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Website: www.jackengelhard.com

