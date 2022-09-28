Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (The Jewish Home) today issued an official notice to the family members of the terrorist who murdered four soldiers in the Armon Hanatziv, according to which their status has been revoked and they must leave their home in Jerusalem in the coming week.

Shaked also informed Public Security Minister Omer Barlev that police forces must be prepared to enforce the deportation by force if the terrorists' relatives do not leave on their own by October 6, 2022.

Minister Barlev said this morning that the authority to deport the family of the terrorist rests with the Interior Minister.

"As long as those in question do not comply with this obligation, the Israel Police will act to implement the decision in accordance with the provisions of the law, priorities and operational needs," Barlev clarified.

The seven members of the family whose status was revoked have no legal reason to stay in Israel and as long as they remain in Israeli territory, they are staying illegally and must be deported in accordance with the Law on Entry into Israel. According to Shaked, "while these things apply to any illegal resident, in this case it is particularly important to remove them immediately in order to achieve the purpose of the decision and the verdict - to deter potential terrorists from committing similar acts."