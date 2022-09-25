The chairwoman of the Jewish Home Party, Ayelet Shaked, met on Saturday night with Rabbi Chaim Druckman, the most senior rabbi in the Religious Zionist movement.

The meeting was attended by the mayor of Givat Shmuel and number 2 in the party Yossi Brodny, MK Yomtob Kalfon, MK Orna Starkmann and Knesset candidates Amitai Porat and Nitsana Darshan-Leitner.

The party members met with Rabbi Druckman for a one-hour conversation and wished him Shana Tova. Minister Shaked and Brodny made clear to Rabbi Druckman that the Religious Zionist public has two slates running for the Knesset, and they expect support and reinforcement from him.

Kalfon told Israel National News, "We came tonight, on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, all the members of the Jewish Home slate to be blessed by the eldest of the religious Zionist rabbis, Rabbi Chaim Druckman. Each of us said what was on his heart and the rabbi, as usual, listened attentively and strengthened us."