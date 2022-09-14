Attorney Nitsana Darshan Leitner, CEO of the Shurat Hadin organization, has joined the Jewish Home party and will run in the fourth place on the party list in the elections for the 25th Knesset.

Shurat Hadin works around the world to wage legal battles against terrorists and terrorist organizations and to assist victims of terrorism and their families.

Darshan-Leitner graduated with a bachelor's degree from Bar-Ilan University and a master's degree from the University of Manchester. She is the winner of the 2012 Moskowitz Prize for Zionism and was chosen as one of the 50 most influential women in Israel for 2011, and one of the 50 most influential Jews in the world for 2014, as a representative and leader of the legal fight against terrorism. Nitsana is married and a mother of six, lives in the community of Hashmona'im in the Mata Binyamin regional council.

Head of the Jewish Home list, Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said: "I am happy and excited about Niszana's choice to join the Jewish Home list. Nitsana is a special woman, who every day wages the legal fight against terrorist organizations and countries that oppose the existence of the State of Israel. I have no doubt that Nitsana will be a significant force and address to religious Zionism. Nitsana, welcome!"

Number two on the Jewish Home list, Givat Shmuel Mayor Yossi Brodny, said: "I congratulate Nitsana for joining the Jewish Home. Nitsana is a significant force, a warrior of justice who works day and night for the State of Israel. There is no doubt that the Israeli Knesset will be honored to have her."

Nitsana Darshan-Leitner said: "As a religious Zionist, as a resident of the settlements in Judea and Samaria, and as a right-wing woman who has been fighting for decades against terrorist organizations and for the legitimacy of the State of Israel and the world, I decided to join my natural home, the Jewish Home. I thank Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked and Yossi Brodny and all the members of the Jewish Home for their support and spirit. Together we will succeed."