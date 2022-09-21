The Sovereignty Youth Movement opened a stand in Tel Aviv today (Wednesday) as a continuation of their campaign calling for lower housing prices in Tel Aviv through massive construction in Judea and Samaria.

One of the activists, Itamar Yom Tov, explains the purpose of the campaign in an interview with Israel National News-Arutz Sheva. "We are in the center of Tel Aviv, where we opened a stand to explain to people how to lower Tel Aviv housing prices and be able to get an apartment in the city for a price of NIS 1,700,000."

"Everything depends on supply and demand. As soon as there is too much demand and not enough supply, as is the case in Tel Aviv and Gush Dan, prices soar. According to a study we conducted, in order to lower prices, if within five years, 24,000 housing units are constructed in Judea and Samaria annually, we will reach the situation where housing prices in the center will drop by 20%," he explains.

To the question of whether the Tel Aviv public is attentive to things, Yom Tov answers, "As soon as people hear the economic aspect, they are willing to listen more, when the economic aspect is not raised, they listen less."

"Our expectation from the members of the Knesset in the national camp is to understand the value of construction in Judea and Samaria and to what extent it affects the lowering of prices in the center. If our elected officials understand this - the prices will go down," he adds.

According to him, "there are zero construction starts in Judea and Samaria compared to what is happening in the rest of the country. Tel Aviv couples who want to buy an apartment at a cheap price in the center of Tel Aviv must support massive construction taking place in Judea and Samaria."