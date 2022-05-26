Sovereignty Youth are preparing a response that will resonate in the hearts and minds to respond to the repeated deliberate provocations on the part of the Arabs, as they brandish PLO flags all over Israel and repeatedly assault the symbols of Israel’s sovereignty. Sovereignty Youth calls upon you to join them.

The offensive images of PLO flags being flourished on Israeli campuses together with the contempt shown for Israeli flags as they are torn down and trampled on, outrage many in Israeli society. The Sovereignty Movement seeks to provide a Zionist-Jewish response that calls to strengthen Israeli sovereignty and governance in Jerusalem.

The movement is currently organizing its fourth Sovereignty Youth convention, to be held on Thursday, June 9 at the Beit Orot complex on the Mount of Olives. Public figures, politicians, intellectuals, people of action and hundreds of young people from all over Israel are expected to attend the event. The convention, the theme of which is “We stand guard on the wall and demand sovereignty,” will address the centrality of Jerusalem in the life of the State of Israel and discuss how to further deepen the bond between Israel’s eternal capital and the Jewish people in Israel and the world.

The convention will present the movement’s Greater Jerusalem program, which calls for the expansion of Jerusalem’s municipal boundaries in response to the demographic issue and Jerusalem’s increasing urban density. The Sovereignty Youth movement views the fact that this national convention is being held in the heart of Jerusalem as concrete proof of the living connection between the generation of the future and Jerusalem. “This connection is important and especially crucial at this time of crisis of leadership and helplessness in the face of Arab terror, and in face of the unceasing Arab provocations that seek to uproot us from Jerusalem and the entire land of Israel.”

For safe online Israeli tax deductible shekel donations

To safe online US tax deductible dollar donations

“The response of Israeli young people is to reconnect to Jerusalem and declare their unswerving loyalty to Israel’s capital, and display Israel’s flag everywhere in it,” they say. They further note that the Palestinian initiative to establish an Arab metropolis stretching from Hebron to northern Jerusalem, with the Old City at its heart, is supported financially by the EU. The same goes for the massive and illegal construction in the village of Aqab in northern Jerusalem and in Shuafat as part of a calculated plan to create an Arab settlement continuum as the basis for a Palestinian state. In the face of all this, we must mobilize and gather in large numbers like a fortified wall for the sake of Jerusalem, they add.

The Sovereignty Movement calls upon the general public to rally for the convention and contribute to help defray the costs of its production. To that end, and in order to be able to hold a series of Sovereignty Youth public diplomacy events, the movement has launched a fundraising campaign entitled, “Growing leadership – Leading the way to Sovereignty.” The current campaign will culminate this coming Sunday, Jerusalem Day.

Sovereignty Movement leaders Yehudit Katsover and Nadia Matar declare, “The entire people of Israel must stand behind and support events of this kind. They give further expression to the enduring and profound bond between Jerusalem and the Land of Israel. Wealthy foreign organizations that seek to harm the State of Israel in any way possible jump to the aid of Israel’s enemies and the haters of the Jewish people. Events such as the youth convention and the youth activities that will follow immediately after, are made possible solely thanks to the contributions of the movement’s many supporters in Israel and abroad who understand the long-term significance of these activities as an important step in fulfilling the vision of the return of the people of Israel to its land and capital. Any donation, large or small, is welcome, is very much needed and is very much appreciated.”

Forward to the youth: Link to register for Convention