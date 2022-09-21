Friends of Israel Scouts hit the ground running with Scouts gearing up for the year in 26 chapters across 19 states and 30 cities.

Friends of Israel Scouts is starting off the 27th year of its flagship Tzofim Tzabar program across North America this week, and more than 4,000 children will participate in the program this year and become members of the movement. Among them are high school students, who will lead the various activities and guide the younger groups. Chapters are led by Israeli emissaries and local volunteers.

“We believe that being part of a community of Israeli Americans, where both kids and parents can meet people who share the same values, is vital,” Executive Director of 'Friends of Israel Scouts – Tzofim' in North America, Efrat Lichtman, said. “It’s an amazing opportunity to work together to strengthen Jewish identity, Zionism, and love for the State of Israel.”

“The movement has experienced substantial growth, expanding its activities over the last two years. There was a strong desire among the children for outdoor activities and interaction with other children. They were clearly struggling to adjust to group dynamics after spending so much time at home.”

The Israeli Scouts 2022 Impact Study showed the following:

74% indicate that the time in the Tzofim enriched their knowledge of Jewish culture

74% say that due to their time in the Tzofim, they have a stronger connection to Israel

93% believe that the Tzofim provide them with leadership skills

90% confirm that they would like to take leadership roles

63% acknowledge that their best friends are from the Tzofim

89% are inspired to make a positive change in their community

96% indicate that it is important for them to maintain their level of Hebrew

Tal Rozenblat, Tzofim Tzabar alumnus of the Toronto chapter, said: “The Scouts have changed my life for the better, my character was definitely shaped and built by it. I urge parents to send their kids to the Tzofim. Leadership and Zionism are two of the many essential skills and values they will learn here that they won't be able to acquire anywhere else. As my parents told me they wanted me to join the Scouts, I didn't realize how meaningful it would be for me. I am grateful that they have taken this step.”

The Tzofim Tzabar, one of six buckets of programming run by Friends of Israel Scouts, is specifically designed for Hebrew-speaking children ages 8-18 in the United States and Canada. It operates and develops educational programs for children and young adults – members of the Israeli-American community in North America – in a variety of social and educational Zionist activities. The programming is designed to foster a sense of love for the State of Israel and help participants develop their social and educational skills.