MK Amir Ohana: 'Under our government there won't be any anti-LGBT legislation'

Likud MK Amir Ohana commented on the merger between the Otzma Yehudit, Religious Zionism, and Noam parties, and confirmed that there will be no anti-LGBT legislation, even with them in the government.

"I hope that they'll be partners in the next coalition since I hope we'll earn enough seats to form such a coalition", the openly gay MK told Walla, refering to the party that puts anti-LGBT activism in the forefront.

"Am I comfortable with (Noam chairman) Avi Maoz's statements? For sure not. I have disagreements with many parties within our future coalition. But is it better than the alternative with Walid 'we won't have a hand in perversion laws' Taha'? Yes," Ohana said, referring to the United Arab List MK who has made severe homophobic remarks in the past. "Taha has additional problems, he also objects to the idea of a Jewish state," added Ohana.

The MK attacked the current government: "Since its inception, did this government even proceed with any pro-LGBT legislation? The answer is no."

He added: "Our government, with the Haredim, gave the highest funding to LGBT organizations ever."

Later in the interview, Ohana agreed that a coalition with Noam will not allow the promotion of same-sex marriages, but according to him, it's a price worth paying.