Scene of the arrest and the terrorist's weapons

An armed terrorist was arrested in central Israel Thursday afternoon, apparently en route to carry out a terror attack in Tel Aviv.

The terrorist, a resident of the Palestinian Authority-administered city of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria, was residing illegally in pre-1967 Israel, authorities say.

Officers from the Yassam special forces unit arrested the suspect in Jaffa, after he aroused the officers’ suspicions.

After his arrest, officers found the suspect was carrying an AK-47 assault rifle and two explosive devices.

Following the arrest, Jaffa’s Clock Tower Square was closed to traffic.

Police bomb sappers were dispatched to the scene to defuse the two bombs found in the terrorist’s possession.