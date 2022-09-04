Hardware billionaire's granddaughter kidnapped in Memphis

Tennessee police on Saturday began searching for Eliza Fletcher, a 34-year-old kindergarten teacher, who, according to reports, was kidnapped and forced into a car while running near the University of Memphis campus.

Fletcher is the granddaughter of Joseph Orgill, a billionaire who owns a hardware company that employs thousands of workers, and whose annual sales equal approximately 3 billion dollars.

A preliminary investigation shows that while Fletcher was jogging early in the morning, a man approached her and forced her into a Jeep after a short struggle. After she did not return home, her family reported her absence to the police. Her phone and the water bottle she used were found outside the university building.

Her family is offering $50,000 to anyone who can provide information on her whereabouts.