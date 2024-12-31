Yitzhak Babak, a journalist for Iran International residing in Israel, commented on Tuesday on Iran's attempt to kidnap him.

"It's not the first time; there have been several threats and plans by the Revolutionary Guards to either harm or kidnap me, and I am in continuous contact with our intelligence bodies and of course with the police," he said in an interview with 103FM.

He further stated, "They update me on everything. I didn't know about the latest incident; I found out through the media, but I know Israel is aware of it."

"I went through a course more than a year ago on how to conduct myself, where I can travel, and whom I should tell where I am going. I try to conduct myself normally; I have a family and I'm very concerned for them. I do everything to maintain my security, but I will continue my work without any hesitation," he added.

He also said that his concern is "Iran is trying to recruit agents within Israel. I never thought we would reach a day when people are willing to sell their country for money. Let's not forget that in Iran, there is a university for recruiting agents. There are people there who speak Hebrew better than I do and know what's happening in Israel better than I do."

Continuing the interview, he discussed the current mood in Iran and said, "Iran is undoubtedly embarrassed after what happened to Hezbollah, after what happened with our attacks inside Iran, and what happened in Syria. Billions went to Hezbollah, the Houthis, and Syria, and in a few days, everything collapses."

"The regime needs to prove that what it did was right. I worry that Iran's will invest even more in Hezbollah and try to rehabilitate it, and besides that, it has other arms. Sudan is going to become the second Houthis; they're funneling tons of money into Sudan and trying to build a new Hezbollah there. The Iranian people will suffer more as money is sent out of the country instead of invested within it. The Iranians haven't given up on their chokehold and their Shi'ite empire. Israel needs to be completely ready for the day after the war," he concluded.