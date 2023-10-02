A nine-year-old girl is missing and is believed to have been abducted while camping with her family in upstate New York.

Charlotte Sena was riding her bicycle near the campsite at Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County when she was last seen at about 6:15 pm local time on Saturday evening. She had been riding a circular bike path with family friends and said that she wanted to do one more lap by herself. Her family searched for her when she did not return after 15 minutes, and her bike was found at about 6:45 pm.

Police issued an amber alert signalling a likely child abduction and stated that Charlotte appears to have been abducted and is in "imminent danger of serious harm and/or death."

Charlotte was wearing an orange tie-dyed Pokémon shirt, dark blue pants, black Crocs and a grey bike helmet at the time of her disappearance.

100 people and 75 law enforcement officials have joined the search for the missing girl.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said that the search teams include multiple dogs, two drones, multiple boats, and six underwater rescue teams.

“We are leaving no stone, no branch, no table, no cabin unturned, untouched, unexamined in our search to find Charlotte,” Hochul said. “If you know anything, if you’ve seen anything, if you hear anything, please contact 911 to tell us what you know.”

The family told NBC News: "We just want her returned safely like any parent would. No tip is too small, please call if you know anything at all."

The national park where Charlotte disappeared has been closed until further notice.