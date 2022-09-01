'No real problem was solved with new teacher agreement'

The new wage agreement signed earlier this week with the teachers union prevented a September 1st teachers' strike - but not everyone agrees that it solved the real issues plaguing the educational system.

Israeli students consistently rank low for academic achievements, despite the high percentage of Israeli students who pursue higher education.

Attorney Avital Ben-Shlomo, who heads the educational research department at the Kohelet Forum, said, "It's easy to find countries which are ranked above us, because we aren't in a good place."

"In the new reforms, there is no real solution to the system's problems. There is no real flexibility, there isn't really an ability to employ teachers within the system according to their achievements, and there is no real solution to the problem of how the school days are built in Israel."

She continued, "Most of the benefit of the agreement, as with a previous reform born two years ago, is that a foundation was laid for the real changes that the system needs to undergo."

The new agreement significantly raises salaries for new teachers, and eliminates some of the vacation days most under dispute. It also allows administrators to give bonuses to outstanding teachers, extends the time before teachers are granted tenure, and simplifies the process for firing problematic teachers.