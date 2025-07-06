Rabbi Yitzchak Zilberstein, one of the leading halachic authorities in the haredi community, issued an unusually sharp letter over the weekend opposing the expansion of state-haredi educational institutions in the Rishon Lezion area.

In a strongly worded letter circulated among the local community, he warned haredi parents against what he described as institutions "posing as haredi," in his words.

He stressed the responsibility placed on parents in choosing the proper educational framework for their children. "The Creator has entrusted us with a most precious deposit — our sweet children," the rabbi wrote.

Rabbi Zilberstein urged parents to enroll their children "only in institutions that operate according to the guidance of the leading sages of Israel," highlighting the Chinuch Atzmai and Bnei Yosef networks as positive examples, which, he said, function under direct rabbinic supervision.

According to him, only such institutions are "filled with Divine assistance," offer a high standard of education, and succeed in preparing students for both spiritual and practical life.