Israel's Teachers Union on Friday morning announced that schools and preschools on Sunday will open at 11:00 a.m.

The Education Ministry has said that it will not try to prevent disruptions.

"We call on the salaries head and the Budget Department in the Finance Ministry to return to the negotiating table and act responsibly," the Ministry said. "Without real negotiations, no solution will be found."

According to the union, the strike has been called due to the decision to cut teachers' salaries due to the war, as well as "following the Finance Ministry's steps to intentionally thwart, at any price and in a systematic fashion, discussions for negotiations, which were required in order to find an appropriate solution to the discrimination against teachers."

"The Finance Ministry has chosen not to hold intensive and ongoing negotiations, and more than that - it has expressly refused to come to a joint meeting with the Defense Minister. This is a very serious decision, and shows disrespect and contempt for the court's order."

Yaffa Ben-David, Secretary General of the Teachers Union, said, "The Finance Ministry is acting arrogantly and morally blindly towards the public employed in education. The Finance Ministry is choosing to run from responsibility, violate its commitment, and act with infuriating opacity. The Teachers Union will continue to determinedly fight and use all means available to it until an appropriate solution for the discrimination is found."

Meanwhile, preschools did not open Friday morning in several cities in Israel, after hundreds of preschool teachers took "sick leave" protesting the cuts to their wages due to the war.

The Education Ministry said, "There is no place for 'Italian strikes' here. Absence on the part of a preschool teacher who did not show up to work because of this will be considered unjustified."