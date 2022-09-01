The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Thursday reported that two youths were killed by the IDF during clashes in the Balata camp in Shechem (Nablus) as well as the village of Albeera near Ramallah.

Earlier this week, an exchange of fire erupted when IDF soldiers operated in the Arab town of Qabatiya. During the clashes between the armed terrorists and the soldiers, at least six of the armed terrorists were injured after the IDF fired in the direction the bullets were coming from, and one of the terrorists was injured seriously.

During that operation, the forces arrested a member of Islamic Jihad's military wing, named as Alaa Zakhrana.

An IDF statement explained, "During the IDF forces' operations in the town of Qabatiya, a wanted suspect barricaded himself in his home and began firing towards the forces, who fired at him in response. After an exchange of fire, the suspect, who is suspected of involvement in terror activities, handed himself over to the forces. In addition, M-16 weapons were found. During the operation, shootouts developed in several locations in the town, between the armed terrorists and the forces who were firing at them.".